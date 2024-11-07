Chandrababu holds meeting with ministers, discusses on SC Classification

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu convened a meeting with the ministers to discuss on the pressing matter of Scheduled Caste (SC) classification.

The meeting also saw the participation of Ministers Anita and DBV Swamy, along with several Dalit MLAs, emphasizing the importance of the discussion at hand.

CM Chandrababu engaged the attendees in a comprehensive discussion regarding the necessary steps for the formulation and implementation of procedures surrounding SC classification.

The meeting aimed at addressing the complexities and challenges associated with the classification process, seeking to ensure fair representation and benefits for the Dalit community.