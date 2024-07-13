Chandrababu inaugurates Ananta sesha at Harekrishna Gokula Kshetra, says no obstacles for good deeds in AP

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu participated in the installation of Anantasesha at Harekrishna Gokula Kshetra in Kolanukonda, Guntur District said that there will bi no obstacle for those who wish to do good for the state.

During the installation of Anantasesha as part of the construction of the Venkateswara temple in the area, CM Chandrababu declared that Andhra Pradesh will be a welcoming place for all those who engage in philanthropic activities and strive to make a positive impact.



Furthermore, Chandrababu announced the reopening of Anna canteens in the state soon, drawing inspiration from the divine and humanitarian work being carried out by the Harekrishna organization. He emphasized the importance of integrating spirituality into one's life for mental well-being and overall progress.



Praising the efforts of Akshaya Patra International President Madhupandit and the 50 IIT graduates involved in service programs, Chandrababu encouraged the continuation of spiritual services alongside technological advancements. He expressed his gratitude towards Venkateswara Swamy for surviving a bomb blast and reiterated his commitment to building a poverty-free society.



Industrialist Penumatsa Srinivasraju, Sakku Group, and Yalamanchili Krishnamohan group were also recognized for their generous contributions towards philanthropic initiatives. CM Chandrababu commended their efforts and highlighted the positive impact of the coalition government on land prices in Andhra Pradesh.