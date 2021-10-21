Chandrababu launches 36-hour Deeksha at party headquarters

Mangalagiri: In protest against the destruction of the party offices across the state, Telugu Desam party national president and former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu embarked on 36-hour Deeksha at NTR Bhavan the party headquarters here on Thursday.

Huge number of party workers headed by former ministers, MPs, former and present MLAs joined him in the Deeksha.

Flanked by former minister K Atchennaidu and Telangana state TDP president Lakshmana Rao, Chandrababu Naidu sat on the dais in the Deeksha.