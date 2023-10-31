Chandrababu may travel to Vijayawada by road

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Party sources say that Nara Chandrababu Naidu, who will be released from Rajamahendravaram Central Jail after the AP High Court granted interim bail, will travel from Rajahmundry to Vijayawada by road.

Chandrababu Naidu was judicially remanded by the ACB court in Vijayawada after his arrest in Nandyala on September 9. Even then, he was brought to Rajamahendravaram Jail by road.

Even now, Naidu will go from Rajahmundry to Vijayawada by road and the party has also finalized the route map to that effect, Zone-2 Media Coordinator B Satish Babu said. From Rajahmundry, they will go to Vijayawada via Vemagiri, Ravulapalem, Tanuku, Tadepalligudem, Bhimadolu, Eluru, and Hanuman Junction.