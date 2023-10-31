Live
- We are not scared, this is an act of thieves, criminals: Rahul on alleged 'state sponsored hacking' of Apple phones of Congress, Opposition leaders
- Mass prohibitory orders in Rajahmundry
- Reservation crisis: Security beefed up in Maharashtra border areas
- Union Home Minister’s Special Operation Medal awarded to CRPF, NIA, NCB, states police
- Men’s ODI WC: Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan out of the Bangladesh clash due to concussion
- Air India to start non-stop flights between Mumbai and Melbourne from Dec 15
- Significance of multivitamins in supporting immune health
- Mahua Moitra drops case against media houses, social media platforms in cash-for-query row
- Prez Murmu arrives on two-day visit to Ladakh
- Less pay push ASHAs in Kashmir into protest mode
Just In
Chandrababu may travel to Vijayawada by road
Highlights
RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Party sources say that Nara Chandrababu Naidu, who will be released from Rajamahendravaram Central Jail after the AP High Court...
RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Party sources say that Nara Chandrababu Naidu, who will be released from Rajamahendravaram Central Jail after the AP High Court granted interim bail, will travel from Rajahmundry to Vijayawada by road.
Chandrababu Naidu was judicially remanded by the ACB court in Vijayawada after his arrest in Nandyala on September 9. Even then, he was brought to Rajamahendravaram Jail by road.
Even now, Naidu will go from Rajahmundry to Vijayawada by road and the party has also finalized the route map to that effect, Zone-2 Media Coordinator B Satish Babu said. From Rajahmundry, they will go to Vijayawada via Vemagiri, Ravulapalem, Tanuku, Tadepalligudem, Bhimadolu, Eluru, and Hanuman Junction.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS