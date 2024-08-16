Chandrababu meets Bar Council of India delegation today, says BCI proposed to establish premier university

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has met with a delegation of the Bar Council Of India (BCI) today, led by Senior Advocate and Chairman, Mr Manan Kumar Mishra.

Taking to the Twitter, Naidu said that the BCI Trust PEARL FIRST has proposed to establish a new premier university in Andhra Pradesh on the lines of NLSIU, Bangalore and IIULER, Goa to take significant step towards further elevating legal education in India

The Chief Minister further stated that this new institution would also have a world-class arbitration centre and foster international collaborations, thus bolstering higher education and skill development in the field of law and allied areas.