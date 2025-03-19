Chandrababu meets Bill Gates discusses collaboration for AP development

In a significant meeting in Delhi, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu engaged with Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates for approximately 40 minutes. Following their discussions, CM Naidu shared insights on the meeting via the 'X' platform, highlighting key topics that centered around the collaboration between the Gates Foundation and the state government aimed at advancing the welfare of the people of Andhra Pradesh.

"It was a wonderful meeting with Bill Gates. We had key discussions on the Gates Foundation’s collaboration with the state government for the development and welfare of the people of Andhra Pradesh," Naidu remarked. He emphasized the potential benefits of leveraging advanced technologies, including Artificial Intelligence (AI) and predictive analytics, in crucial sectors such as healthcare, education, agriculture, and employment generation.

The Chief Minister reiterated the state government's commitment to realizing the vision of "Golden Andhra Pradesh-2047," expressing confidence that the partnership with the Gates Foundation would empower the state's citizens and significantly contribute to achieving this ambitious goal.

CM Chandrababu also conveyed his heartfelt gratitude to Bill Gates for his time and support in fostering the progress of Andhra Pradesh.