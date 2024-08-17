Chandrababu Meets PM Modi, Discusses Issues on Funds for Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has engaged with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address critical issues concerning the state regarding central funding for the Polavaram project.

During the meeting, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted that the Union Budget will allocate Rs. 15,000 crores for the development of the capital city, Amaravati. Chief Minister Naidu pressed for the timely release of these committed funds, underscoring their importance for the ongoing development of the region.

In addition to the Polavaram project financial discussions, Naidu also urged the Prime Minister to release funds earmarked for eight districts identified as backward. These funds are crucial for enhancing infrastructure and overall development in these regions, which have been lagging behind in various socioeconomic indicators.