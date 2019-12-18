Chandrababu Naidu 3-day visit to Anantapur from today

Anantapur: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Babu's three-day visit to the district to boost the morale of the party workers and local leaders will begin on December 18 and conclude on December 20.

During the visit, Naidu will be interacting with party workers and constituency leaders and will review the state of affairs in their respective constituencies.

He will drive home the message that the people were unhappy with the YSRCP rule as since the day it took over reins of government it had been indulging in gimmicks and reverse tendering for all developmental projects stalling all forms of progress and development.

The TDP chief will by projecting the failures of the inexperienced Chief Minister, aims to instil confidence and hope among the party rank and file that the people who were disappointed with the present government will surely turn to TDP in the next Assembly elections.

According to local leaders, Naidu will boost the morale of the party workers that all is not lost for TDP and that there will be a rise after a fall. Already, the YSRCP government has become unpopular in a span of six months, he is going to tell his cadres. He will also interact with the family members of those party workers who were killed by the YSRCP supporters.