Chandrababu Naidu, a failed opposition leader, flays Ambati Rambabu

Tadepalli: Terming Chandrababu Naidu as a failed opposition leader, Irrigation Minister Ambati Rambabu on Wednesday said that Naidu couldn't fulfill his duty in the Assembly although people have given him opposition status and slammed him for taking up fake protests accusing the government.

Addressing the media at the party central office here, the Minister recalled the past statements made by Naidu asking those not attending the Assembly to resign, he said that Naidu is doing dirty politics by running away from the Assembly for a silly reason. He said that Naidu, who often boasted of being in politics for 40 years, failed to rise to the occasion and strive for the State's development. The Minister said that current prices of the commodities are cheaper than that of in the TDP rule despite facing circumstances like Covid.

The Minister stated that the opposition has been falsely propagating against the government although the entire country has been experiencing the same inflation. He said that people will not fall for the cheap tricks of TDP leaders as the government implemented welfare schemes even during the pandemic.

He said that people have witnessed the ruthless governance of Chandrababu Naidu through Janmabhoomi Committees and thus rejected him in all the elections right from 2019. He stated that the welfare schemes of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy have won the hearts of people which was proved by the massive victory of the ruling party in the local body polls. YSRCP won 10,536 panchayats of the 13,081 panchayats registering 81 per cent and also secured 620 out of a total of 637 ZPTCs. He made it clear that YSRCP will form government once again and Naidu can never win by contesting alone or even if he joins hands with his allies.