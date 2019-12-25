Chandrababu Naidu and Lokesh participates in Christmas celebrations, seeks blessings from priests

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu participated in Christmas celebrations held at St Paul's Cathedral Church in Vijayawada and said that it is the Christ who showered love, mercy and peace. He prayed to the Lord to show mercy on mercy. Chandrababu recalled that during the TDP period, where the Christmas gifts were given to the churches.

TDP General Secretary Nara Lokesh said the message of Christ is the way to world peace. On the eve of Christmas, Lokesh along with former minister Nakka Anand Babu participated in special prayers at the church in Guntur and took blessings from pastors.

Lokesh then said that all should walk in the path of Christ and prayed to God to make the community happy. Lokesh wished all Christians in Telugu states. Nakka said that Jagan had to change his thinking in the matter of capital.