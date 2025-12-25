Chandrababu Naidu and Shivraj Singh Chouhan Unveil Vajpayee Statue at Good Governance Day Ceremony

In a significant tribute on the occasion of Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared today as Good Governance Day. The event included the concluding ceremony of the Atal-Modi Good Governance Yatra, held at Venkatapalem. It was attended by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, BJP Andhra Pradesh President PVN Madhav, and several state ministers, MLAs, MLCs, and leaders from alliance parties.

A highlight of the ceremony was the unveiling of a 12-foot bronze statue of Vajpayee to commemorate his contributions, particularly towards the development of undivided Andhra Pradesh. Floral tributes were later paid to portraits of Vajpayee and Bharat Mata (Mother India).

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu reminisced about Vajpayee's impactful role in the state's progress. The event culminated with the singing of the complete Vande Mataram anthem, which included previously omitted verses. Additionally, BJP leaders presented an audio-visual display detailing the memorial garden established in Vajpayee's honour and shared insights into his illustrious life and achievements.