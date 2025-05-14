Chandrababu Naidu Champions Technology and Maritime Development at Tech AI 2.0 Launch

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu emphasised the importance of technology in agriculture during the inauguration of the ongoing Tech AI 2.0 initiative within the Animal Husbandry Department on Thursday. Speaking at the event, he recalled the establishment of the Global Federation for Successful Technology (GFST), aimed at fostering entrepreneurship in the region.

The Chief Minister noted that around 42 lakh individuals rely on livestock, which plays a crucial role in the economy, contributing 13.5 percent to the Goods and Services Tax (GST). "I am a lifelong student. I will keep learning new things all the time," he stated, highlighting the need for continuous education and adaptation.

Naidu encouraged startups developing applications beneficial to farmers, proposing the creation of a WhatsApp application to consolidate agricultural services for their convenience. He also spoke about maritime initiatives, revealing plans to leverage Andhra Pradesh's extensive coastline of over 1,000 km for economic development. He confirmed that the Central Government has approved plans for a shipbuilding and repair cluster in Dugarajapatnam, alongside a greenfield port, as per the bifurcation agreement.

The Chief Minister pointed out that farmers are consistently earning income through dairy farming, asserting that incomes significantly increase during the tenure of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). Quoting a contribution of ₹1.69 lakh crore to the gross state domestic product (GSDP) from livestock, he added, "The highest income comes from horticulture. Andhra Pradesh is the fastest-growing state in India’s agricultural sector."

Chandrababu further remarked on the shift in food habits within the state, sharing his own preference for a straightforward breakfast of omelettes. He highlighted the rising significance of millets and fruits and noted that Andhra Pradesh boasts the most advanced micro-irrigation systems in the country, further reinforcing the state's agricultural prominence.