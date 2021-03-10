Chandrababu Naidu condemns police attack on Amaravati women

Amaravati: TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu came down heavily on YSRCP government for attack on women of Amaravati Capital Region on International Women's Day. "Is the women of the capital region have no right to offer prayers to Goddess Kanaka Durga," he questioned.

Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday Visited Tulluru village and interacted with women who were injured in Tuesday's police attack. He said that the Amaravati agitation is 458 days old and people of this region are agitating to protect the Amaravati capital.

He strongly condemned the attack on women farmers of Amaravati region who offered 33,000 acres of land for development of Amaravati capital. He said that Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy resorted to false campaign in the name of insider trading in Amaravati and raised three capital issue.

Chandrababu Naidu said that Chief Minister failed to protect the Visakha Steel Plant and trying to divert the issue. He said that the CM failed to get Visakha Railway Zone.

The TDP chief alleged that the YSRCP government is resorting to attacks on those who question the misdeeds of the government and threatening the contestants in elections.

He said Jagan Mohan Reddy has been destroying the State and Vijayasai Reddy destroying the prospects of Visakhapatnam. Chandrababu Naidu said that the final victory will be of Amaravati farmers.

Guntur MP Galla Jayadev, Telugu Rytu Sangham president M Srinivasa Reddy, Telugu Mahila president V Anita, party executive secretary Butchirama Prasad, party State vice president Vemuri Ananda Surya, party official spokesperson Divyavani, Tenali Sravankumar, A Jayalakshmi and others accompanied the TDP chief.