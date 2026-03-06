Chandrababu Naidu Congratulates India on T20 World Cup Semi-Final Win

AP Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has praised the Indian cricket team for their thrilling victory over England in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup, securing their place in the final. Naidu lauded Team India’s outstanding performance, highlighting key contributions from Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube’s impressive innings, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya’s excellent bowling, and Axar Patel’s active fielding.

He expressed his hope that the team would maintain the same momentum in the final against New Zealand on the 8th of this month and bring the World Cup home once again. Naidu described the match as “wonderful” and wished the Indian team success in the upcoming final, hoping they would showcase their finest form to lift the trophy.