Chandrababu Naidu convoy stopped at Chilakaluripet

Guntur: The convoy of TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu was stopped on the National Highway at Chilakaluripet while he was proceeding to Vijayawada city.

TDP state vice president Prattipati Pulla Rao along with thousands of TDP activists sat on the highway and protested. They staged a rasta roko and registered their protest.

When the Chandrababu Naidu convoy came to Chilakaluripet, they did not give way to the vehicles proceeding to Vijayawada.

N Chandrababu Naidu came out from the vehicle and requested the TDP activists to give way to the convoy. In spite of it, they did not give way.

After a few minutes, Chandrababu Naidu again came out from the vehicle and requested the TDP activists to give way and cooperate. They immediately gave way to the vehicle to proceed to Vijayawada. Police resorted to a mild lathi-charge and dispersed the TDP activists sitting on the road.