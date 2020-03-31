Chandrababu Naidu demands online all party meeting to discuss on Coronavirus

Former chief minister and TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu has wrote to CM Jagan demanding that the essential commodities be distributed to households utilizing the system of four and a half million village volunteers. He also expressed concern that unauthorized liquor sales being run in the state and demanded an immediate halt of illicit liquor distribution. Chandrababu made it clear that the field workers should be provided with proper protective equipment.

Chandrababu alleged that the government had made less number of Coronavirus tests in the state and urged the government to set up more testing centres. In the letter, Chandrababu's said that about 700 persons from Nizamuddin have come to Andhra Pradesh and demanded the govt to diagnose them at any cost. Chandrababu criticized the government for not responding timely about the people arrived from other cities.

Naidu demanded the government to provide financial assistance of Rs. 5000 for each family as they are facing severe crisis. He said that horticulture, aqua and poultry farmers have been in loss and advised the govt to take measures to ensure minimum support price. Chandrababu urged the government to hold an all-party meeting in online and take all the views of every political party to move forward on fighting Coronavirus.