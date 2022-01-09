Chandrababu Naidu demands removal of Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy from post

Tirupati: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu demanded dismissal of panchayat raj and rural development mining Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy from the Cabinet for the alleged irregularities in the mining in Kuppam constituency. He also sought judicial inquiry into the looting of mineral wealth by YSRCP leaders.

Naidu visited the illegal quarries at Bandapalli in Santhipuram mandal of Kuppam constituency on Saturday. He said that illegal mining has been taking place on a large scale there. The mining minister should be dismissed from the Cabinet for supporting the illegal miners he said adding that no one in history has resorted to such large scale irregularities.

Alleging that the YSRCP won Kuppam civic poll with the illegal money earned through mining, he vowed to fight against this. "To facilitate the mining mafia in the Kuppam constituency, they have given one MLC post also to their local leader. I will expose the acts of the mining mafia in the people's court and to give the quarries to local people when I assume power again," he said.

On the third day of his tour in the constituency, Naidu lashed out at the ruling party leaders for their "atrocities" against Dalit community. He cited various incidents in which the ruling party leaders harassed Dalits across the state.

Party leaders N Amaranatha Reddy, Gounivari Srinivasulu, P S Munirathnam, P Manohar and others accompanied the TDP president.