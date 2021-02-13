Chandrababu Naidu distorting poll results, alleges YSRCP

Tadepalli: Government advisor and YSRCP general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu is misinterpreting the results of the panchayat elections. "The TDP has won only 510 seats, while the YSRCP supported candidates has won over 2,640 seats."

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here on Friday, he said that Naidu was habituated to blame others and there is nothing new in his recent allegations over SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh conducting the panchayat elections.

"Naidu claims TDP supporters won over 38 percent seats in the first phase and says SEC had failed to conduct the elections in a fair manner. He had even gone ahead and written a letter requesting Central Observers to conduct the polls," said Sajjala and questioned Naidu on what purpose he had written a letter to the Centre.

He stated that the party is ready to prove its claims by displaying the candidates' pictures on 'YSRCPPolls.in' website. Of all the 2,640 candidates who won in the first phase, pictures of 2,616 candidates and details of 24 rebel candidates were uploaded on the site. Ramakrishna Reddy strongly asserted that about 90 percent of YSRCP supported candidates will win the panchayat elections in the next phases, as Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy fulfilled every poll promise and reached two times the people's expectations through various welfare schemes.

Further, Sajjala said that no one is ready to trust his allegations over SEC, who indeed went against the State government by misusing his constitutional powers and putting the government officials under psychological stress. He stated that TDP platform is getting vacant, as the candidates are leaving and there is no use with Naidu's monologues and zoom meetings.