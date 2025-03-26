Live
Chandrababu Naidu Emphasizes Tourism Development at Collectors Conference
The Collectors Conference, chaired by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, convened for its second day with a focus on tourism development across the state.
AP Secretariat: The Collectors Conference, chaired by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, convened for its second day with a focus on tourism development across the state. Addressing the gathering, CM Naidu reflected on comments made by CPI MLA Koonamneni Sambasiva Rao during a recent session in the Telangana Assembly, where Koonamneni referenced Naidu’s previous remarks when he was Chief Minister of the united state. The CPI MLA noted that Naidu had famously declared, "There is no ism in society... all that exists is tourism."
In response, Naidu humorously remarked that it took “30 years to understand” the significance of his statements about tourism and its potential impact on local economies. He emphasized that the state must act swiftly to initiate tourism projects to enhance the quality of life for its citizens. “We have numerous opportunities for tourism development from Rayalaseema to Uttarandhra,” he stated, urging district collectors to prioritize district-wise tourism projects. “This will not only generate local employment and stimulate the economy but will also increase government revenue,” he added.
During the conference, CM Naidu presented a district action plan for the remaining districts and conducted a five-minute discussion. Following this, Zonal In-Charge Officers made presentations, which were followed by feedback and directives for the collectors. The closing ceremony will be led by the CCLA Commissioner, with a vote of thanks delivered by the Senior Collector.
On the first day of the conference, Naidu implemented strict time management protocols, limiting departmental presentations to five or six slides and enforcing a strict adherence to the agenda. He emphasized the importance of concise communication, reminding participants, “Time is time.” Naidu’s efforts to curtail lengthy discussions stemmed from criticism received after a previous conference that lasted nearly 14 hours, which strayed from its agenda.
The CM's commitment to efficient time management was evident as he concluded his own remarks in 40 minutes, well within a scheduled hour. “We need to communicate directly and clearly about our plans,” he urged the secretaries, marking a shift towards a more focused and productive conference environment.
With a clear mandate to enhance tourism as a key driver of economic growth, CM Naidu's focus at this year’s Collectors Conference signifies a strategic move towards fostering a vibrant and employment-generating tourism sector across Andhra Pradesh.