Chandrababu Naidu flays YSRCP govt. over alleged irregularities in APPSC

Former Chief Minister and TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu launched a scathing attack on the YSR Congress Party (YCP) government led by Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, accusing them of involvement in irregularities within the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC). Chandrababu Naidu condemned the alleged practice of selling APPSC jobs under the current administration, expressing strong disapproval of the reported mismanagement.

In a recent address, Chandrababu Naidu highlighted his concerns over the misrepresentation of facts in court proceedings, particularly regarding the alleged failure to conduct second valuations. He went on to deliver a detailed powerpoint presentation outlining the irregularities observed within the APPSC, emphasizing the detrimental impact on the aspirations of youth aspiring for government jobs through Group-1 exams.

Calling for transparency and integrity in the recruitment process, Chandrababu Naidu emphasised the importance of appointing a person of high moral standing as the chairman of the APPSC. He lamented the perceived decline in ethical standards within the commission, contrasting the current situation with the tenure of the TDP government, during which he claimed a chairman known for honesty and integrity was at the helm.

He cautioned against the perceived trend of using the commission for political purposes, urging for a return to principles of meritocracy and impartiality in the recruitment processes.