Chandrababu Naidu hails opening of Araku Coffee stall in Parliament

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Monday hailed the opening of the Araku Coffee stall in the Parliament premises.

“Great news for coffee enthusiasts in the Parliament! You can now enjoy a freshly brewed cup of Araku Coffee right on the premises,” the Chief Minister posted on ‘X’.

Naidu whose Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is a partner in BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for championing Araku Coffee in ‘Mann Ki Baat’. He also conveyed his heartfelt thanks to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla for granting permission to set up the stall.

“I extend my heartfelt gratitude to everyone whose efforts and dedication made this milestone a reality. This is a moment of pride for all of us, especially our tribal farmers, whose dedication and hard work have brewed Araku Coffee to the highest levels of national acclaim. As we enjoy each cup, let’s also remember their inspiring journey!” reads the post.

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal inaugurated the stall in the presence of Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister for Tribal Welfare Jual Oram, Andhra Pradesh Tribal Welfare Minister G. Sandhya Rani and state MPs.

“Proud moment as Araku Coffee is launched in Parliament today. This GI-tagged organic coffee from Andhra Pradesh is not just a beverage -- it’s the hard work and heritage of 1.5 lakh tribal farmers from the Araku Valley. Their dedication has brought India’s finest coffee to the national stage,” Ram Mohan Naidu posted on X.

The Union Minister said that with the vision of Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Naidu, GI products like Araku Coffee are receiving the recognition they deserve, empowering rural communities and boosting India’s organic footprint globally. It is a testament to tribal empowerment, sustainable agriculture, and Andhra Pradesh’s agricultural excellence.

In June last year, Chandrababu Naidu had thanked Prime Minister Modi for endorsing Arakau Coffee during Mann Ki Baat.

PM Modi had noted that Araku coffee is grown on a large scale in Andhra Pradesh’s Allu Sitarama Raju district. It is known for its rich flavour and aroma. Around 1.5 lakh tribal families are associated with Araku Coffee cultivation.