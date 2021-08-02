Chandrababu Naidu instigating, dividing people region-wise: Govardhan Reddy

Nellore: YSR Congress district convener and Sarvepalli legislator Kakani Govardhan Reddy lambasted TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and other leaders for indulging in mudslinging against the government over Gazette Notification on Krishna River Management Board even as Telangana government is raising a hue and cry against the Board.



Speaking to the media on Sunday, he praised Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy for writing to the Central government on the misuse of water by Telangana for power generation. Stressing that the initiative of the AP Chief Minister led the Centre to establish river management boards, Govardhan Reddy came down heavily on the Opposition leader for instigating and dividing people region-wise on water issues through his legislators.

While former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy had put his efforts for increasing the capacity of Pothireddypadu head regulator from 11,000 cusecs to 44,000 cusecs, the later governments and Chandrababu Naidu neglected the subject affecting the interest of the farming community in Rayalaseema and Nellore districts, Govardhan Reddy said.

He ridiculed senior TDP leader Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy for his statement that the issue can be resolved through negotiations between CMs of AP and Telangana while reminding that the instigating speeches made by Telangana leaders provided no opportunity for such discussions.

The senior YSR Congress leader said the barrage works on River Penna at Sangam and Nellore are nearing completion and Somasila – Kandaleru flood-flow canal has been widened to carry 25,000 cusecs after the YSR Congress came to power. He warned that the TDP would face the wrath of the people if they politicise the sensitive issues in the State. Local leaders also participated.