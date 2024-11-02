Chandrababu Naidu Launches Mission for Pothole-Free Roads in Andhra Pradesh

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has declared a mission to create pothole-free roads across Andhra Pradesh. During a recent visit to Parawada in Anakapalli district, the Chief Minister participated in a road repair initiative and addressed the local community, emphasizing the critical need for better road conditions.

"We have commenced efforts to eradicate potholes today in Vennelapalem," Naidu announced Saturday. He poignantly described potholed roads as "roads to hell," citing alarming incidents where women in labor were forced to endure treacherous travel conditions.

Criticizing the previous government's inaction, Naidu highlighted that a mere Rs. 1000 crores were allocated for road repairs over the last five years, which he deemed insufficient. He stated, "Good roads are a symbol of civilization and vital for development." According to Naidu, the goal is to achieve pothole-free roads by the next Sankranti festival.

Reflecting on past conditions, he noted that during the rainy season, many roads resembled swimming pools, further underscoring the urgency for improvements. "I do not want rowdy politics; I want development politics," he asserted.

Naidu also touched upon financial strategies, criticizing prior mismanagement, including the pledge of government assets for quick financing. "We aim to rebuild the state; money does not just appear, it comes from wealth creation," he explained.

The ongoing initiative promises the allocation of Rs. 860 crores dedicated to filling potholes throughout the state. In his closing remarks, Naidu vowed to restore and strengthen the systems that he believes have faltered under the current administration. "We are creating a definite plan to construct all necessary roads in the near future," he concluded, reiterating his vision for a better tomorrow.