Chandrababu Naidu launches NRI TDP website

Vijayawada: TDP national president and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday inaugurated an exclusive website 'www.nritdp.com' to bring the party NRI supporters and units in different parts of the world onto a single platform.

As part of this, 24-hour helplines - landline +918645350888 and whatsapp +918950674837 - were also set up in party Hyderabad central office to provide support to children of party cadres studying abroad.

Speaking after launching the website in Hyderabad, the TDP chief lauded the services of party NRI wings in times of emergencies. The NRI TDP Cell played a crucial role in bringing back Telugu students stranded in war-torn Ukraine recently.

Naidu called upon the TDP admirers in foreign countries to register their names in the website and avail the services there. It was impressive that the TDP 40th foundation day celebrations were held in foreign countries as well.

Dr Vemuri Ravi, Rajasekhar Chappidi and TDP America coordinator Komati Jayaram were present at the launch on Friday. Over 1,200 council members have been taken for promoting the enrollment of NRIs through the website.

The TDP NRI cell would also take up training and employment programmes in IT and technical sectors. It will issue procedural guidelines to the Telugus living abroad from time to time besides providing much needed support in times of threats and emergencies.