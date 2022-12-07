Chandrababu Naidu meets NITI Aayog CEO

New Delhi: Former chief minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday had a meeting with NITI Aayog chief executive officer (CEO) Parameswaran Iyer in New Delhi. Both of them discussed formulating a strategy to focus on digital knowledge and preparing a vision document to take the nation further. Parameswaran Iyer shared his experiences with Naidu. Naidu, who attended the G-20 preparatory meeting held at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday, continued to meet some top personalities in New Delhi. During his meeting with Iyer, he is said to have shared his views on Vision-2047, by which year India will be entering 100th year of Independence

Naidu and Iyer are understood to have discussed various issues, particularly on digital knowledge. Both of them felt that Indians not only in the country but also those who are living abroad, are progressing well both politically and economically.

They felt that youth should be encouraged to reach further heights as their earnings too are very high now. TDP leader and MP K Rammohan Naidu, former MP Kambhampati Rama Mohana Rao accompanied Naidu.