Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan and Nara Lokesh honour Dr B.R. Ambedkar on birth anniversary
Amaravati: Marking the birth celebrations of Dr B.R. Ambedkar, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, and Minister Nara Lokesh paid floral tributes to the chief architect of the Indian Constitution.
During a visit to Ponnekallu in Guntur district, Chief Minister Naidu recalled Ambedkar’s historic contributions as the first Law Minister of independent India and a fearless champion of social reform. He called on the people to draw strength from Ambedkar’s legacy and rededicate themselves to the upliftment of marginalised communities.
Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan described Ambedkar as a trailblazer who recognised deep-rooted inequality as a major challenge. Reaffirming the coalition government's commitment to Ambedkar’s ideals, he assured that welfare and justice would remain central to governance.
Nara Lokesh, who currently serves as Minister for Human Resources Development, Information Technology, Electronics and Communication, and Real-Time Governance, also paid homage. He stated that Ambedkar’s principles continue to guide the state's focus on inclusive growth, equity, and social empowerment. He reiterated the administration’s resolve to ensure progress reaches every section of society.
Together, the leaders’ tributes reflected a unified vision of building a just and balanced Andhra Pradesh, firmly grounded in the ideals of Dr Ambedkar.