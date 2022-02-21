Chandrababu Naidu pays tribute to Mekapati Goutham Reddy in Hyderabad

Andhra Pradesh Leader of Opposition Nara Chandrababu Naidu paid tributes to state IT and Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy, who died of a heart attack. Chandrababu reached Goutham Reddy's residence in Jubilee Hills and expressed deepest sympathies to the family members after paying tribute to the deceased. Along with Chandrababu, Nellore district TDP leader Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy was also present.



"The sudden death of Mekapati Gautam Reddy is very sad. It is unfortunate that a person who was very active and focused on exercise died of a heart attack; Goutham Reddy became a minister at a young age," Naidu said.

Earlier, on hearing the news of Goutham Reddy's death, Chandrababu Naidu took to Twitter to express his condolences. He tweeted that the news of his sudden death was shocking and that he was praying to God for peace for his soul.

The Appollo hospital Hyderabad has released a statement at 9.16 am that the minister has died at 9 am after undergoing treatment for about 90 minutes in intensive care unit.