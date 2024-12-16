Live
Just In
Chandrababu Naidu Pays Tribute to NTR on 75th Anniversary of 'Manadesham'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu paid a heartfelt tribute to the legendary actor and politician Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR), acknowledging his unparalleled contributions to both Telugu cinema and politics. Naidu referred to NTR as the "Everest peak" of the Telugu film industry, highlighting his immense influence that transcended the silver screen and reached the political arena.
Speaking on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of NTR's first film Manadesham, which marked its release years ago, Naidu emphasized the lasting legacy left behind by the iconic actor. “NTR is the only leader who ruled both the film industry and politics,” Naidu stated, remembering how the late actor's impact still resonates today.
The CM praised NTR's remarkable achievements, recognizing that even decades after his passing, his name continues to be revered by millions. “We remember him not just because of his cinematic excellence, but for the monumental work he did in politics and the victories he achieved that transformed the lives of many,” Naidu remarked.
This tribute came as part of the ongoing celebrations commemorating NTR's immense legacy, reflecting the deep respect and admiration the Chief Minister has for the legendary figure's contributions.