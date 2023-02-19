Chandrababu Naidu pays tribute to Taraka Ratna, consoles family members

Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu paid tribute to the mortal remains of film actor Nandamuri Tarakaratna. Chandrababu and his wife Bhuvaneshwari reached Tarakaratna's residence in Mokila of Rangareddy district and paid tribute to Tarakaratna's body. After paying tribute to Tarakaratna, Chandrababu visited the family members and spoke to YCP MP Vijayasai Reddy who was there. Vijayasai Reddy is a close relative of Tarakaratna's wife Alekhya Reddy.



It is known that Tarakaratna, who was treated for 23 days at Narayana Hrudayalaya Hospital in Bangalore, breathed his last on Saturday. His body was taken from there by road to his own home in Mokilo near Shankarpalli in Rangareddy district early this morning. Due to this, many family members, film and political celebrities are reaching there and paying tribute to Tarakaratna's body.

Jr. NTR, Kalyan Ram, YCP MP Vijayasai Reddy, film actors Murali Mohan, Ajay, many film and political celebrities paid tribute to Tarakaratna. Now, film celebrities are paying tribute to Tarakaratna and reaching his residence in large numbers to console the family members. Nandamuri's fans are also visiting in large numbers to see their favorite actor once in a while and bid a final farewell.