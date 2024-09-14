Live
Just In
Chandrababu Naidu returns to Hyderabad after paying tribute to Sitaram Yechury in Delhi
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu concluded his visit to Delhi today after paying heartfelt tributes to the late Sitaram Yechury, the National General Secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist). Naidu arrived in the capital yesterday evening and expressed his condolences to Yechury's family members.
During his visit, CM Naidu reflected on Yechury's legacy, stating that he was a fierce advocate for the poor and that his fight for social justice would be remembered. "Sitaram Yechury is a person who fought for the poor people. I will always remember his fight," Naidu remarked, underscoring the close relationship he shared with the late leader over the past four decades.
Emotional about the loss, Naidu mentioned that he found it hard to come to terms with Yechury's passing. "I could not digest Yechury's death. I have seen him closely for 40 years; he was a good leader," the Chief Minister expressed.
Following his tributes, Naidu is set to return to Hyderabad, concluding a visit marked by respect and admiration for a prominent political figure.