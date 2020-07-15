Chandrababu Naidu set to spoil Vizag brand image: YSRCP MLA Gudivada Amarnath

Visakhapatnam: Opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu is set to spoil the brand image of Visakhapatnam by making false claims about the mishap at Pharma city, said YSRCP official spokeman and MLA Gudivada Amarnath. He said, the way in which Naidu has reacted saying they have no hand in such incidents, goes to prove that they do have something to do with the series of accidents, he added.

Claiming that Naidu was bent on spoiling the brand image of Visakhapatnam, he said it was in the fitness of things that national general secretary of YSRCP and MP Vijaya Sai Reddy went to console the victims of the accident that took place in Pharma City. But Naidu's disclaimer on the issue shows that there is really something fishy about the whole affair of a series of fire mishaps in Vizag and that there is a conspiracy behind it. Moreover, a section of media favourable to Naidu created a hype asking what is happening to Vizag city, he said.

It is evident how Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy reacted to Polymers accident by visiting the city and immediately declaring an ex gratia of Rs one crore to each of the victims which was never done before in the annals of AP history, the MLA said and added that kind of confidence has never been given by anybody before. Moreover, the incident was thoroughly inquired into and the accused sent to jail.

Had Naidu given any compensation to the families of the 29 victims who died in the stampede during his visit to Godavari Pushkarams, and what happened to his humanitarian bent of mind, asked the MLA and said all that Naidu has in his blood is nothing but conspiracy and hatred. He accused Naidu of being a backdoor politician which can be gauged by the fact that he backstabbed his own father-in-law to come to power. It was proved in 2019 elections that he cannot win by standing on his ow, he added.

Referring to a tweet by Naidu that there was scam in Simhachalam temple trust, the MLA refuted it and asked whether it was not Naidu who usurped NTR Trust from NTR. He said it was strange that such a person was accusing the government of wrong-doings. Is it true that smuggled red sanders were found in Naidu's own farm and, he asked.

He hailed Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy for taking a decision to reorganise the districts.