Chandrababu Naidu slams cops for not arresting YSRCP MLC

Mangalagiri: TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday expressed surprise over the police not arresting the main accused YSRCP MLC Ananta Babu in the alleged killing of his car driver Veedhi Subrahmanyam. Naidu said the police were not arresting the YSRCP MLC even though he was publicly moving around in Kakinada. The prime accused was openly attending marriages and functions in front of the eyes of everybody. It was because of these wrongful actions that suspicions grew over the police probe.

A statement here said that the TDP chief spoke to victim Subrahmanyam's wife Aparna on phone and consoled her. He expressed anguish over the suffering that came to Aparna who was pregnant. He asserted that the TDP would continue its fight till justice was done to the victim's family members. Aparna told Naidu that the police had given up their adamant stand and registered the murder case only due to the agitation of the TDP and the Dalit organisations. She reiterated that Ananta Babu was responsible for the murder of her husband.

The wife of the deceased also told the TDP chief that the government made all efforts to silence her with inducements. They tried a lot to dilute the case. She said justice would be done to her only if a CBI probe was ordered into the murder of her husband.