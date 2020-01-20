Chandrababu Naidu takes a dig at CM Jagan, say he has no mercy despite showing obeisance

Former chief minister and TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu who came out of the assembly after the suspension of MLA,a has spoke to media. The TDP chief has said that the chief minister has not mercy despite showing obeisance to him to retain the Amaravati as capital.

Chandrababu Naidu who was furious suspension the MLA's alleged the government for house arresting the TDP leaders. The TDP. Chief asserted that they would intensify the save Amaravati agitation.