Chandrababu Naidu Takes Darshan at Tiruchanur Padmavati Temple

AP Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, after his visit to Tirumala Shri, made a stop at the Padmavati Ammavari temple in Tiruchanur to seek the blessings of Goddess Padmavati. Accompanied by his family members, Naidu received a warm welcome from Chandragiri MLA Pulivarthi Nani and temple officials upon his arrival.

During his visit, CM Naidu performed a special darshan of Goddess Padmavati and received blessings from Vedic scholars. Following his prayers, Naidu departed for Renigunta Airport, where he is expected to board a flight to Vijayawada.

Upon reaching Vijayawada, CM Naidu and his family are scheduled to perform a special pooja at the Durga temple to offer prayers to the Goddess and later head to the secretariat in the evening to resume his duties as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.