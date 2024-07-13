Chandrababu Naidu to attend Ananth Ambani's Wedding

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has a busy day ahead as he is set to participate in multiple events on Saturday. His schedule includes attending the wedding of Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani in the evening.

Before that, Chandrababu will visit the Kolanukonda Hare Krishna Gokul Kshetra in Tadepalli Mandal of Guntur District. He will take part in the Ananta Sesha installation program as part of the construction of the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple.

Following these engagements, the CM will head to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) central office to meet with the public and receive their requests. This move comes after Palla Srinivasa Rao recently launched a toll-free number for people to reach out to the government.

Chandrababu Naidu will be available in the TDP office from 9:30 am to 4 pm before departing for Mumbai in a special flight from Gannavaram at 4:30 pm. He is expected to stay overnight in Mumbai, returning to his Undavalli residence on Sunday afternoon.