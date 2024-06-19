Chandrababu Naidu to review capital development work on June 20

Amaravati: For the first time after assuming office as Chief Minister last week, N. Chandrababu Naidu will visit Amaravati capital region area on Thursday to examine the progress of the work related to development of the state capital.

He will review the status of various buildings under construction in different parts of the region.

The Chief Minister will begin his tour from Praja Vedika, a meeting hall which was demolished by the previous government of the YSR Congress.

He will then move to the area where Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation for the capital in Uddandarayunipalem in 2015.

Chandrababu Naidu will visit the Seed Axis Road, the housing complexes being built for the All India Service officers, the Ministers and the High Court Judges and later move to the sites where construction works were started during the earlier TDP regime for the iconic buildings.

Naidu has already declared that the TDP-Jana Sena-BJP government will develop Amaravati as the sole state capital.

In 2019, Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government reversed the decision by the earlier TDP government to develop Amaravati as the state capital and announced that three state capitals will be developed.

The YSCRP government had mooted Visakhapatnam as the administrative capital, Kurnool as the judicial capital and Amaravati as the legislative capital.

Naidu assured that Visakhapatnam will be developed as a financial capital and a modern city, and Kurnool will be developed in all respects.

After assuming office as minister for municipal administration and urban development on June 16, P. Narayana said that state capital works will be completed in two-and-a-half years.

Narayana said work in Amaravati would resume soon.

"We will do a review in 15 days and decide a time-bound programme," he said while making clear that Amaravati will be developed as the old master plan.

Narayana said development of Amaravati in three phases would cost Rs 1 lakh crore.

The first phase was taken up by the earlier TDP government at a cost of Rs 48,000 crore.

He recalled that tenders were called to undertake work to provide basic amenities covering a major part of the capital and to construct residential quarters for ministers, secretaries, officials and other employees.

The then government had also made payments to the tune of Rs 9,000 crore.

He claimed that 90 per cent of the works relating to residential blocks of ministers, secretaries and officials were completed.