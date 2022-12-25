Chandrababu Naidu tour boosts confidence among cadre

Vizianagaram: The three-day Chandrababu Naidu tour has ignited fire among the TDP cadre and helped to regain their previous courage to face the ruling YSRCP in coming elections. Naidu has succeeded in attracting huge crowd in the three public meetings in Rajam, Bobbili and Vizianagaram. The TDP had delivered poor performance in the 2019 Assembly elections including general elections.

The TDP lost all nine MLA seats and MP seats in Vizianagaram, Araku constituencies. Subsequently, the TDP cadre did not dare to contest in local body elections too. As a result, all 34 ZPTC members and MPP posts including 90 per cent of Sarpanch jobs were bagged by the ruling party.

Apart from the public meetings, the TDP chief spent three nights one in each constituency and utilised the time to interact with party workers and leaders. He spent time with BC leaders in Bobbili.

He could sense the gaps and drawbacks in the party in these constitutions and tried to rectify them. The cadre also felt happy as their chief was here and allot time slot to speak to them. P Paidi Raju, state general secretary of youth wing said, "we could interact with meet him after a long time as he stayed here for a day." Baby Naina, in-charge of Bobbili constituency said that the tour and public meeting of Chandrababu has doubled their strength and confidence and they would maintain the same spirit and fight against the government," he said.