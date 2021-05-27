Chandrababu Naidu unable digest Jagan's welfare governance: Perni Nani

Amaravati: Information and Public Relations Minister Perni Venkatramaiah said TDP leaders Chandrababu Naidu and Nara Lokesh have been indulging in diversion politics as they are unable to digest the welfare governance of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Speaking to media at party central office here on Wednesday, the Minister said Naidu and Lokesh have lost mental balance as the Chief Minister implemented welfare schemes which Naidu couldnot accomplished during 14 years of his rule. He said the Chief Minister will be completing two years of governance on May 30 and he has fulfilled 107 out of 129 promises made and planning to complete the remaining soon.

He said while TDP had published books as party manifestos for votes and ignored them as soon as the elections were over, while the Chief Minister on the other hand, considered the manifesto as the Bible, the Quran and the Gita. He implemented 94.5 percent of promises within two years.

The Minister said the Chief Minister has been striving hard for the development of BCs, SCs, STs and minorities. With the click of a button, he transferred Rs 93,708 crore into the accounts of people and another Rs 31,714 crore indirectly totalling to Rs 1.25 lakh crore benefitting most of the people in the State despite Covid pandemic.

He said the State government under the leadership of the Chief Minister has been working relentlessly to tackle Covid while Naidu and his son were hiding in Hyderabad.

He slammed Naidu and Lokesh for criticising the State government for arresting TDP former MLA BC Janardhan Reddy who attacked a Dalit YSRCP activist. He asserted that law will take its own course. He flayed Naidu for supporting Dhulipalla Narendra, Atchennaidu, JC bothers who were indulged in scams and motivating cadre to file private cases against police.