Chandrababu Naidu Visits Ayodhya, Embraces Timeless Values of Lord Rama

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu recently visited Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, where he had the opportunity to pay homage to Bal Ram, the child form of Lord Rama. During his visit, officials and temple staff from Uttar Pradesh warmly welcomed the Chief Minister, providing insights into the ongoing construction of the revered Ayodhya Ram temple.

In a message posted on 'X', Naidu reflected on the enduring nature of Lord Rama's values and ideals, stating that they serve as timeless lessons for all. He expressed his hope that these guiding principles will continue to inspire the people in their lives.