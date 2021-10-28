Chandrababu Naidu's Delhi tour only to prove TDP's existence, says Sajjala Rama Krishna Reddy

Amaravati: Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Rama Krishna Reddy said the New Delhi tour of Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu is only to prove existence of TDP at the national level and added that all the plans including bandh, deeksha and Delhi tour didn't work out in favour of TDP.

Speaking to the media at the party central office here on Wednesday, Sajjala said Naidu has been conspiring against the State government by spreading false information on narcotics and drug usage across the State by organising various events over the last few days and added that Naidu has given a build up with tall claims that he would meet Central leaders and complain about the State government, but utterly failed as he couldn't get appointment to meet Amit Shah or Narendra Modi.

He flayed Naidu for claiming that Amit Shah regretted for not meeting Naidu and assured inquiry on usage of drugs and weed and added that Naidu can go to any extent and create drama that Amit Shah has promised to impose President's rule in six months. He said Naidu has lost significance at national level and no one is there to entertain him in New Delhi.

Sajjala lashed out at Naidu for terming Andhra Pradesh as drug capital and said there is no wrong in giving severe punishment to Naidu who has been working against the interests of the State and added that it was more than the act of terrorism. He said the TDP leader who used filthy language against the Chief Minister has left the country while Naidu has left for Hyderabad after completing their political drama.

The government advisor reminded that former Ministers Ayyanapatrudu and Ganta Srinivas Rao have stated in 2017 that ganja cultivation was prevalent in Vishakapatnam region and asked why Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan didn't question the previous government during that period.

He said more cases were being registered by the present government due to the stringent measures taken up by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.