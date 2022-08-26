Chandrababu Naidu's security upgraded amid clashes erupted in Kuppam

The central government has taken a key decision regarding the security of former Andhra Pradesh chief minister and opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu. It doubled the security he currently has and increased it from 4+4 commandos to 6+6 commandos. To this extent, the central government has ordered while NSG DG has issued orders following those orders. With this 12+12 NSG security was immediately arranged for Chandrababu, who is currently on a visit to Kuppam.

It seems that the Center has taken this decision based on the information from Central Intelligence. On Thursday, the NSG DG thoroughly inspected Chandrababu's residence in Amaravati and the central office of the Telugu Desam Party.

Meanwhile, the Kuppam constituency where Chandrababu is representing has turned battlefield as YSRCP and TDP clashed on Wednesday in the wake of the former's visit to Kuppam. And on Thursday (yesterday), the area where NTR and YSR statues are located in Kuppam Centre became a battlefield. YCP MP Reddappa, and MLC Bharat along with the leaders came near the YSR statue to protest against the tearing of their party's flexi.

As Chandrababu was also supposed to arrive at the same time, the police stopped the YSRCP leaders. In the meantime, YSRCP activists tore down the Anna canteen flexis set up next to the NTR statue, which led to further tension. On the other hand, Chandrababu sat on the road for a while protesting YSRCP's atrocities.