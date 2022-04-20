Chandrababu offers prayers at Kanakadurga temple, says will strive to bring prestige to the Telugu people

TDP chief Chandrababu said that he would try to bring prestige to the Telugu nation. On the occasion of his birthday, Chandrababu today visited Kanakadurga temple in Vijayawada and received blessings from priests. Chandrababu spoke to the media on the occasion. He said that TDP will always strive for the development of Telugu people wherever they are. The TDP chief has thanked all the Telugu people across the globe for wishing him on his birthday.











On the other hand, Chandrababu's birthday was celebrated all over the state with the party leaders and cadre cutting the cakes. TDP AP president Atchennaidu wished Naidu at his residence. Senior leaders Devineni Uma, Yerpathineni, Bonda Uma, and TD Janardhan conveyed wishes to Chandrababu. Special pujas were conducted at Tirumala Akilandam. TDP state media coordinator Sridhar Verma broke 120 coconuts.

Chandrababu's birthday celebrations were held under the auspices of Devineni Uma in Gollapudi of the NTR district. Speaking on the occasion, he advised the activists to follow in the footsteps of Chandrababu and bring prestige to the Telugu nation. He lauded the fact that the eyes of the world were turned towards the Telugu people with the administrative efficiency of Naidu. Devineni Chandu cut a 12 kg cake with the children of Patamata School in Vijayawada. On this occasion, he distributed books as well as stationery to 250 children.