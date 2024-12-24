  • Menu
Chandrababu Pays Tributes to Renowned Director Shyam Benegal

Chandrababu Pays Tributes to Renowned Director Shyam Benegal
Highlights

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu expressed deep sorrow at the passing of the legendary filmmaker, Shri Shyam Benegal.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu expressed deep sorrow at the passing of the legendary filmmaker, Shri Shyam Benegal.

Renowned for his bold storytelling and profound socio-political commentary, Benegal had the remarkable ability to capture the essence of India's journey, fundamentally reshaping the landscape of Indian cinema.

Acknowledging his contributions, Naidu noted that Benegal's extraordinary legacy would continue to inspire generations of filmmakers to come. He extended his heartfelt condolences to Benegal's family and loved ones during this difficult time.

