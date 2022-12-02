Chandrababu receives a warm welcome in Nidadavolu, to address at a meeting

TDP national president and former Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu entered the Nidadavolu constituency as part of the Idhem Kharma Mana Rastraniki program launched by the TDP. On this occasion, thousands of TDP leaders and activists gathered under the leadership of Kundula Satyanarayana, a senior leader of Nidadavol Constituency extended a warm welcome to Chandrababu.

A huge rally was held from Kundula's hometown Tiparru to Nidadavolu. TDP leader Kundula Satyanarayana formally inaugurated Airali by waving the flag. TDP leaders and activists came in thousands of bikes and cars in a rally from Tiparru to Nidadavol and expressed their solidarity with Chandrababu Babu.



TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu's tour of both Godavari districts will continue for the third day. The TDP chief will visit Nidadavol and Tadepalligudem constituencies today and will hold a meeting with the representatives of farmers and women's associations. Chandrababu will participate in the rroadshowin Vemulur, Pasivedala, Gauripalli, Mallavaram and Chandravaram in Nidadavolu constituency.

Naidu will participate in a public meeting at Ganesh Chowk in Nidadavol town. Babu will reach Tadepalligudem via Shettipet in the afternoon. Chandrababu will participate in the road show at Nandamuru, Bhimavaram Bypass, Nawabupalem, and Krishnayyapalem.

In the evening, the TDP chief will address a public meeting organised at Tadepalligudem Seshamahal Centre.