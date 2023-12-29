Chandrababu receives massive response for roadshow in Ramakuppam, says time is over for YSRCP

Chandrababu Naidu said that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is well aware of his defeat in the next elections and stated that TDP would come to the power in the next term. Speaking at the road show in Ramakuppam, Chandrababu Naidu said that he has achieved many things and striving for the welfare and development of the state. Chandrababu highlighted the development activities carried out in his regime and stated that his wish is to make every village as model villages.



He said that he had done lot of development to Kuppam and said that the people of Kuppam would consider him as the eldest son irrespective of caste or religion. He claimed that the development of Kuppam only happened during the TDP's rule and questioned the achievements of the YCP government after coming to power.

Taking a dig at YSRCP government, he said that the government has failed in all quarters and the people of all the sectors are coming on to roads to stage protest and express their concerns. He said that YSRCP time has ended and opined that just 100 days left for the change.

Further speaking, Naidu alleged that the current government is involved in corruption and interested in personal gain. Chandrababu also accused the YCP of neglecting projects and failing to support farmers. He claimed that the YCP leaders are more focused on industries such as liquor, sand, and mining.