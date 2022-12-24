Chandrababu recites Gona Ganna Reddy's dialogue

Bobbili: Telugu Desam Party supremo Nara Chandrababu Naidu gave a strong counter to State Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during the 'Edem Karma Mana Rashtraniki' event in Bobbili. Addressing the gathering, Chandrababu Naidu recited the dialogue of Gona Ganna Reddy said that he will be at every place where Telugu people reside.

He said that he will be everywhere whether it is Chennai, Bengaluru, America or Australia where the Telugu people exist. Former CM said that he will be in the hearts of people. He lashed out at YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and said that he became Chief Minister before YS Jagan's father YS Rajasekhar Reddy.