Chandrababu refuses to respond on campaign of TDP joining NDA

The TDP national president and former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu refused to respond to the campaign that he would join the NDA and asked the media to question those who are campaigning it.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, he reminded that he had come out of the NDA in the past only for the interests of the state and made it clear that central politics will be viewed on the interests of the state. He said that the party lost twice due to focusing too much on governance and opined that he personally suffered a lot in the quest to bring good name to the state.

He reminded that welfare schemes were implemented despite the problems erupted due to Bifurcation of the state and financial deficit. Naidu expressed his concern that Jagan is causing more damage to AP than the damage caused by the bifurcation. Chandrababu said that it is the Telugu Desam Party that launched the welfare schemes and asserted that people who are not aware are criticising him about welfare.