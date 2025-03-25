Live
- Tanzania reports 40 pc reduction in new TB infections over eight years
- Telangana tunnel tragedy: Rescue teams find traces of human remains
- RJD MLAs protest outside Bihar Assembly for 65 pc reservation
- MP: Bus cleaner burnt alive in fire
- Delhi’s big bang Budget sees 31.5 pc hike in total outlay, Capex doubled to Rs 28,000 cr
- Now Ayushman Bharat scheme extends to Delhi; CM Rekha Gupta allocates Rs 2,144 crore
- IPL 2025: Ashutosh's 'phenomenal' innings will be remembered for a 'long time', stars hail DC batters' heroics
- Bengaluru: Wife and Mother Arrested for the Murder of Realtor Lokanath Singh
- Vijay's TVK distributes QR code-based ID cards for March 28 general council meet
- Doctors hint fresh stir after Calcutta HC’s ‘rape or gang-rape’ query in RG Kar case
Chandrababu responds on Mega DSC, says postings will be given by next academic year
Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has delivered promising news for candidates seeking teaching positions in Andhra Pradesh, announcing that the Mega DSC (District Selection Committee) will be launched next month in April.
Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has delivered promising news for candidates seeking teaching positions in Andhra Pradesh, announcing that the Mega DSC (District Selection Committee) will be launched next month in April. Speaking at a Collectors' Conference on Tuesday, the Chief Minister clarified that appointments for teaching posts would be made strictly based on the SC classification, with graduates expected to receive their postings by the start of the new school term.
During his address, he emphasised the vital role of collectors in addressing local issues, asserting that resolving citizens' problems should be a collective aim. Naidu asserted, “We must work together to restore our state and rebuild it,” highlighting that their agenda focuses on development, welfare, and effective governance.
He urged collectors to engage actively in the community rather than adopting a detached approach, stressing that poverty cannot be eradicated without robust welfare schemes. Moreover, he questioned the sustainability of ongoing loan practices for the state's finances.
Naidu noted that his government has made substantial progress over the past nine months, including providing a unique pension scheme offering Rs 4,000, marking it as unprecedented within the country. The pension for disabled individuals has been raised to Rs 6,000. Additionally, he highlighted various welfare initiatives, such as the Anna canteens providing meals for Rs 5, and assured that three gas cylinders per household would be distributed annually under Deepam-2. He also stated that the garbage tax had been abolished.
Furthermore, CM Naidu confirmed that the much-anticipated Polavaram project is projected for completion by 2027, and he announced that the Mother's Salute scheme will be initiated in May.