Chandrababu responds on Mega DSC, says postings will be given by next academic year

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has delivered promising news for candidates seeking teaching positions in Andhra Pradesh, announcing that the Mega DSC (District Selection Committee) will be launched next month in April. Speaking at a Collectors' Conference on Tuesday, the Chief Minister clarified that appointments for teaching posts would be made strictly based on the SC classification, with graduates expected to receive their postings by the start of the new school term.

During his address, he emphasised the vital role of collectors in addressing local issues, asserting that resolving citizens' problems should be a collective aim. Naidu asserted, “We must work together to restore our state and rebuild it,” highlighting that their agenda focuses on development, welfare, and effective governance.

He urged collectors to engage actively in the community rather than adopting a detached approach, stressing that poverty cannot be eradicated without robust welfare schemes. Moreover, he questioned the sustainability of ongoing loan practices for the state's finances.

Naidu noted that his government has made substantial progress over the past nine months, including providing a unique pension scheme offering Rs 4,000, marking it as unprecedented within the country. The pension for disabled individuals has been raised to Rs 6,000. Additionally, he highlighted various welfare initiatives, such as the Anna canteens providing meals for Rs 5, and assured that three gas cylinders per household would be distributed annually under Deepam-2. He also stated that the garbage tax had been abolished.

Furthermore, CM Naidu confirmed that the much-anticipated Polavaram project is projected for completion by 2027, and he announced that the Mother's Salute scheme will be initiated in May.