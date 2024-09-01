Chandrababu reviews on rainfall, says govt. is vigilant and taking steps to minimise human loss

Andhra Pradesh is grappling with severe flooding as heavy rains have persisted for two consecutive days, inundating various districts across the state. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu conducted an emergency review of the state's disaster management measures in response to the unprecedented rainfall.



Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister reported that several areas received record-breaking rains, with over 20 cm of rain documented in 14 constituencies. He said Vatsavai and Jaggaiyapet experienced a 30 percent increase in rainfall, leading to widespread disruptions and opined that National highways have been closed, and numerous roads remain submerged under floodwaters.

CM Naidu emphasized that the government's proactive monitoring has helped minimize loss of life, although he expressed deep regret over the nine fatalities that occurred during this period. He noted that water levels in state projects are critically high, with the Prakasam Barrage in danger of flooding. He anticipated that over 10 lakh cusecs of water could be released from the barrage, and preparations are underway to strengthen the bunds to prevent further damage. Additional concerns were raised regarding the significant flooding in the Budameru area, which has severely impacted agriculture, resulting in losses across 1.50 lakh hectares of rice and horticultural crops.

The chief minister stated that authorities have relocated 17,000 individuals to safer camps and are prepared for urgent rescue operations, with eight boats and two helicopters on standby. "Flood victims are receiving relief packages that include 25 kg of rice and essential supplies and additional 50 kg of rice would be allocated for fishermen and handloom weavers to mitigate their hardships," Naidu asserted.

Further, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu announced the implementation of technology for assessing crop damage caused by flooding in the region. He emphasized that a thorough evaluation would be conducted to count the affected crops as a response to the natural disaster.

During his Additionally, the Chief Minister highlighted ongoing efforts to prevent flooding in Amaravati by improving the Kondaveeti river. These initiatives aim to safeguard the capital and its surrounding agricultural lands from the impacts of severe weather conditions.

With these steps, the government seeks to ensure transparency in damage assessment and foster resilience in the face of climate-related challenges.












