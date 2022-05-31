Chandrababu slams govt. over suspension of internet in Konaseema, demands to restore it immediately

It is learned that the name change of Konaseema district has led to violence in Amalapuram. In the wake of this, the police have suspended internet services with the intention of preventing provocative items being forwarded in WhatsApp groups to prevent any further untoward incidents. As a result, Internet-based activities across the Konaseema district have come to a standstill where digital transactions stopped, IT workers working from home had to go to the Godavari embankment for the internet.



Against this backdrop, TDP chief and former CM Chandrababu Naidu has reacted sharply to the suspension of internet services in the wake of the Amalapuram riots. He lamented that the inability to restore internet services on weekdays in Konaseema was evidence of incompetent governance. He said it was sad to hear the news of 'Internet service outage' being heard like in Kashmir.

Chandrababu was incensed that the government, which could not provide IT jobs is at least not providing basic needs to work flexibily. He urged the government to know that the internet is also a part of the life of the common man. He also said that it was inappropriate to suspend internet services on weekdays on the days when small traders' transactions were based on the net.

Chandrababu demanded immediate restoration of internet services in Konaseema. He said the government's indifference towards millions of people should not become an embarrassment to them.